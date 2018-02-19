Ex-police chief gets jail leave for doctor visits

JAILED former police chief and head of the National Security Council, Gustavo Perez awaiting trial for wiretapping during the Ricardo Martinelli administration has been granted court permission to attend medical appointments at Punta Pacific Hospital complex for six months

The decision was handed down on January 29 by Sixteenth Criminal Judge Enrique Pérez, following a request from defense lawyers.

Perez is prosecuted for the alleged commission of crimes against the inviolability of secrecy and the right to privacy for alleged telephone interceptions without judicial authorization.

The judge authorizes Perez to leave El Renacer prison on Tuesdays at 10:00 a.m. for 11:00 a.m. appointments.