Ex-police chief gets jail leave for doctor visits

Posted on February 19, 2018 in Panama

JAILED   former police chief  and head of the National Security Council, Gustavo Perez  awaiting trial  for wiretapping during the  Ricardo Martinelli administration has  been granted court permission to  attend medical appointments at Punta Pacific Hospital complex  for six months

The decision was handed down on January 29 by  Sixteenth Criminal Judge Enrique Pérez, following a request from defense lawyers.

Perez is prosecuted for the alleged commission of crimes against the inviolability of secrecy and the right to privacy for alleged telephone interceptions without judicial authorization.

The judge authorizes Perez to leave El Renacer prison on Tuesdays at  10:00 a.m.  for  11:00 a.m. appointments.

