Ex-Panama tourism boss stalls court hearing

FORMER Panama tourism manager and Martinelli dirty tricks operator Salomon Shamah last spotted in a Bogota, Colombia disco, is doing his bit to slow down the already creaking Panama justice system.

After no shows on two previous court dates a preliminary hearing that was to be held on the morning of Tuesday, August 8, at the Second Criminal Court the hearing was again suspended.

Solomon “Salo” Shamah, and seven other people are charged with alleged theft.

The suspension came because Shamah defense counsel Hermes Quintero, presented a habeas corpus before the Second Court of Justice, which hasn’t been resolved. Once the appeal is resolved, a new date for the hearing will be chosen.

This Tuesday is the third time the preliminary hearingwas suspended; The previous occasion Was in the month of April, because one of the alleged defendants in the case changed his lawyer.

The investigation began in 2009 for alleged irregularities in a contract for the construction of a tourist dock valued at $135,000 in Rio de Jesus, Veraguas.

.