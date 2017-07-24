Ex-PAN boss may end 30 months detention cell stay

Posted on July 24, 2017 in Panama

Rafael Guardia Jaen
THE FORMER Director of the  National Assistance Program (PAN),  in  preventive detention for over two- and-a-half-years has been granted  house arrest in some of the cases in which he is involved

Rafael Guardia Jaén, is a central figure  in multiple corruption cases allegedly involving many senior figures in the previous administration, including the former president  Ricardo Martinelli.

The Second Superior Court of has granted a move to house arrest with monthly reporting and no departure from the country without judicial authorization.

A bulletin from the Judicial Branch says that the decision applies to three processes that follow

Guardian Jaén: those of alleged overcharges in the purchases of food, grain and tires, with funds of the PAN  during his management.

He will however remain in detention, as in another case – the “Piso y Techo” program – the appeal for a change in the detention order has not yet been resolved.

The Second High Court – with the signature of the Judges Adolfo Mejía (rapporteur) and Secundino Mendieta – considered that  the “serious health situation of  Guardia Jaen “is the reason why a precautionary measure other than preventive  detention becomes imperative ”

Additionally, Guardia Jaén does not appear to represent a danger to society, belong to criminal organizations or have  pending sentences. Nor is there risk of destruction of evidence, as the stage of summary investigation is concluded.

The magistrates also accepted  the opinions of medical specialists of the Santo Tomas Hospital

And  the Institute of Legal Medicine and Forensic Sciences (Imelcf) and

El Renacer prison, “which testify to his delicate health condition”

Two weeks ago, Guardia Jaén was rushed  to Santo Tomas, where his health was “stabilized”. However, “his state of mind and physical condition deteriorated once he returned to the prison” which is not able to cope with his illness said the court.

His medical assessment is in sharp contrast to that of another corruption  suspect who has remained cloistered in a luxury hospital for nearly two years.

 

