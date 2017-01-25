Ex-minister’s bank accounts, property, seized

THE BANK accounts and property, of Alma Cortes, Minister of Work and Social Development (Mitradel) in the Ricardo Martinelli administration were seized on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

She is under country arrest facing charges of

unjustified enrichment during the government of Ricardo Martinelli (2009-2014).

Judicial sources confirmed that accounts belonging to Cortes in two local banks were seized.

The properties sized have not been identified.

Cortes, is also a board member of the Democratic Change Party and since he fled to Miami the party’s founder, Ricardo Martinelli, has been maneuvering to get her appointed president in his stead.

An audit prepared by the Comptroller’s Office concluded that the $2.5 million assets she reported cannot be justified.

In December she was unable to travel to Miami. According to Cortés the immigration authorities at the airport of Tocumen had not received the notification of the Fourth Criminal Court authorizing her to travel, however, she has not made a new attempt to enter the United States, reports La Prensa.