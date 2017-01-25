Ex-minister’s bank accounts, property, seized

Posted on January 25, 2017 in Panama

THE BANK  accounts and property, of Alma Cortes, Minister  of Work and Social Development (Mitradel) in the Ricardo Martinelli administration were seized on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

She is under country  arrest facing charges of

unjustified enrichment during the government of Ricardo Martinelli (2009-2014).

Judicial sources confirmed that accounts belonging to Cortes in two local banks were seized.

The properties  sized have not been identified.

Cortes, is also a  board member of the  Democratic Change Party and  since he fled to Miami the  party’s founder, Ricardo Martinelli, has  been maneuvering to get her appointed president in his stead.

An audit prepared by the Comptroller’s Office concluded that the $2.5 million assets she reported  cannot be justified.

In December she  was unable to travel to Miami. According to Cortés  the immigration authorities at the airport of Tocumen had not received the notification of the Fourth Criminal Court authorizing her to travel, however, she has not  made a new attempt to enter the United States, reports La Prensa.

