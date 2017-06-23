Ex minister named in overcharge probe

JAIME FORD former Minister of Public Works (MOP), already under investigation in other corruption cases during the previous administration, now has to face to the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor investigating the alleged $60 million surcharge on the extension of the Arraiján-La Chorrera highway.

His lawyer Miguel Batista has confirmed the June 28 questioning.

In the same case, the prosecutor ordered the arrest of a representative of Transcaribe Trading (TCT), Daniel Ochy, on Thursday night, June 22.

Ochy is detained in one of the cells of the Judicial Investigation Directorate (DJI) in Ancón.

His brother David Ochy has also been charged.

In the government of Ricardo Martinelli (2009-2014), and under the management of the then holder of the Ministry of Public Works (MOP), Federico Suárez, it was reported that the work would be carried out for $ 152.6 million dollars. However, there were later additions, so the amount increased and was never completed.

The Public Infrastructure and Canal Affairs Commission of the National Assembly gave the current Minister of Public Works, Ramón Arosemena, an investigative report on the Design and Construction Project for the Rehabilitation and Extension of the Arraiján – La Chorrera Highway, which reflects a $60 million overcharge in construction calculations.

Panama Comptroller, Federico Humbert said that there are deficiencies and defects in the rolling of the asphalt and the work remains unfinished. Humbert asked that a performance bond be executed to complete the work.

More charges

Ford is also being investigated for the irregular purchase of grain through the National Assistance Program (PAN) during the past administration and is under a precautionary country jail measure which means he has to report to the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office on the 15th and 30th of each month.

Other ex-ministers related to the grain case are: Guillermo Ferrufino, ( Social Development) Lucy Molinar( Education) Roberto Henriquez (Presidency) and Frank De Lima, (Economy and Finance) reports La Estrella