Ex-Minister fails to block corruption probe

Posted on September 20, 2017 in Panama

FORMER MINISTER of Public Works, Jaime Ford, accused of alleged embezzlement in the contract for the extension of the Arraiján – La Chorrera highway during the previous government has failed in an attempt to block a continued investigation.

the  First Superior  Court has denied an Amparo of guarantees. The legal remedy filed by Ford sought to have the court revoke a 12-months extension granted to the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office to continue investigations.

