Ex-Minister fails to block corruption probe

FORMER MINISTER of Public Works, Jaime Ford, accused of alleged embezzlement in the contract for the extension of the Arraiján – La Chorrera highway during the previous government has failed in an attempt to block a continued investigation.

the First Superior Court has denied an Amparo of guarantees. The legal remedy filed by Ford sought to have the court revoke a 12-months extension granted to the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office to continue investigations.