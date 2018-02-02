Ex- mining boss bid to exit Panama denied

Mining entrepreneur and former governor of Cocle Richard Fifer Carles who is facing criminal charges has lost a bid to escape precautionary measures pending his trial on April 2.and will continue unable to leave the country

According to his lawyer, Julio César Pinzón. he should receive specialized medical treatment abroad recommended by his doctor, but at a hearing on Thursday. February 1, at the 7th Anti-crruption prosecutor’s office, it was ruled that he will continue in country jail (not allowed to travel out of Panama).