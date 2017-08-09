Ex-judge to stay behind bars

JAILED ex-Supreme Court judge Alejandro Moncada Luna, remains in detention at the El Renacer penitentiary after an appeals court overruled on Wednesday, Aug 9 a lower court decision that would have granted him house arrest.

His lawyer Ramiro Jarvis, said the ruling is subject to an immediate review by the Institute of Legal Medicine. He said that the reports on the state of the health of the ex magistrate are in progress.

“What does not exist is a final conclusion of the team of the Institute of Legal Medicine since the staff w ho did the the examinations did not present a conclusive report, “Jarvis said.

The prosecutor Aurelio Vásquez said that the Court recognized what he had pointed out At the hearing on August 3 , that a legal medical examination must be made before house arrest could be granted.

He also commented that the ex-judge refuses to receive medical attention.