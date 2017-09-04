Ex-Finance Minister’s home raided

A SEARCH of the Costa de Este home of Panama’s former Minister of Economy and Finance was carried out on Monday Aug 1.

Frank De Lima is under investigation for possible embezzlement of public funds in concessions granted when he served as chairman of the board of directors of Tocumen, S.A., during the last government.

De Lima – who is accused of the alleged commission of crimes against the public administration – is detained in the cells of the Judicial Investigation Office in Ancon. He is one of four Cambio Democratico (CD) party members who have indicated their interest in running for the presidency of Panama in 2019.