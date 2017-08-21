Ex-finance minister facing three probes

HOURS after former Finance Minister Frank de Lima was featured in Panama media as one of the benefactors of Odebrecht bribery he was taken on Monday, Aug.21 to face an anti-corruption investigating a case involving the Tocumen International Airport.

Earlier he was detained for alleged irregularities in the case of the purchase of grains through the extinct National Assistance Program (PAN)

The Second Court of Justice granted bail of $200,000 and he was released on February 26 but is not allowed to leave the country.