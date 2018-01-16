Ex-bank VP faces bribery probe

THE FORMER Vice President of Factoring and Surety of Global Bank, Joaquín Rodríguez Salcedo, a key figure in the Blue Apple bribery scandal appeared for his third grilling by the Sixth Anti-corruption prosecutor on Tuesday, Jan 16.

This was confirmed by his defense attorney Gladys Quintero at the Avesa building, headquarters of the Prosecutor, Aurelio Vásquez, to whom Rodríguez Salcedo explained the commercial structure he worked with lawyer Federico Barrios who he remains in preventive detention as is his wife Ana Mercedes Briones.

The extension of the interrogation Rodriguez Salcedo came the day after Attorney General, Kenia Porcell revealed details of the investigation involving 33 people including ex-Martinelli era ministers.