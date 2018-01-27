Environmentalists gather 18 tons tourist trash

OVER 18 TONS of garbage, were collected from Monagre beach, a favorite tourist spot in Santa Ana de Los Santos on t Saturday, January 27.

The clean up included large amounts of plastic containers left by visitors and was the initiative of the environmental group Mundo Verde (Green World) was supported by the mayor’s office and the Municipal Council of Los Santos.

Pablo Bermúdez, executive director of the nongovernmental organization said

“We collected glass, plastic bags, glasses and bottles, cans, among other types of garbage that the bathers leave when they visit this tourist spot, ”

Bermudez urged the mayor Santeño Maxiliano Amaya to impose more severe sanctions on those who care very little the coastal ecosystem.

In the coming weeks, Mundo Verde will bring in heavy equipment to move tree trunks scattered on the beach.