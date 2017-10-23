Emergency Operations on standby for green alert

A 48-hours green alert – governing three Panama provinces and one region has been issued by the Center or Emergency Operations, The alert is because of the formation of a system of low pressure, that will affect Panama and the Caribbean side of Costa Rica.

The alert also included a prevention notice for the rest of Panama The green alert is in force for the provinces of Chiriqui, Bocas del Toro and Veraguas and for the Ngäbe-Buglé region.

These regions are expected to increase rainfall on the Pacific coast, according to technical studies of the Hydrometeorology Department of the Electric Transmission Company, S.A.

The green alert is defined as “a constant monitoring of any changes Said the National Civil Protection System.

During this period, the 45 entities that make up the

National emergency services that must be on standby for possible activation and mobilization of personnel and

resources