El Rey workers protest firings as chain expands

Posted on July 17, 2017 in Panama

Workers protest on Via Espana
WORKERS from the El Rey supermarket chain took to the streets on Sunday, to denounce what they describe as massive layoffs that have occurred within the company.

The workers alleged that more than 700 people have been dismissed nationally, without any justification.

“Supposedly because of the low margin of sales. But the contradiction of all this is that the company continues to grow with the opening of new supermarkets,” says a statement issued by the employees,

Demonstrators said that among those fired are employees with more than 20 years of service, pregnant women and disabled personnel.

Macario Concepcion, secretary of the Trade Union of Wholesale and Retail  Service Workers of Panama (Sitracommcsap), said the layoffs have occurred through a broad swathe of  departments like sausages, jellies, butchers,  pharmacies and administrative.

They  have asked the Ministry of Labor to intervene and stop the firings.

El Siglo sought a statement from Grupo Rey but was told “no response at this time.”

