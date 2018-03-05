Education boss rejects unfit schools complaints

IT MAY boil down to a question of maths, or interpretation of “ready” but Minister of Education, Marcela Paredes de Vásquez, dismissed on Monday, March 5 complaints of Panama’s Association of Teachers (Asoprof). Over schools not ready to open.

Paredes de Vásquez said that 98% of public schoolchildren in the country will begin their school year without major inconveniences.

However, the Asoprof revealed that some 52 public schools in five regions of the country will have problems to start the school year reports La Prensa.

But those figures do not match those of the minister, who said that there are eight schools which that will have a delayed start, but most of them will start on March 12, ” she said. and added that there are some discomforts in other schools and the situation is being evaluated, as in the downtown area of the city of Colon. She stressed that there are 3,350 educational centers in the country.

Paredes de Vásquez indicated that Asoprof included in its lists educational centers in which large projects are developed, therefore, their students, teachers and administrative staff have been relocated, and those students are initiating classes in alternative locations and are not considered “a no start”.

