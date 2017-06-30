The Entertainment Scene with Margot Thomas.

TAKE TWO intermarried feuding Irish families at a dinner party celebrating the 80th birthday of the rich matriarch who owns a distillery and holds the secret to a best selling whiskey and you have the makings of a deadly Irish stew,

All the head-table guests have one thing in common -the desire to get hold of the secret and the family business.

You can join the party, discover the secret and help figure out who did the inevitable dirty deed, at the CanadaPLUS Foundation Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre presentation of Eat Drink and be Murdered on Monday -Wednesday July24-25-26 at the Las Americas Golden Tower Hotel.

It’s the seventh in a series served up by the CanadaPLUS Foundation which has an unbroken success record of great entertainment spiced up with fine dining, and wine to prep you for what’s to come. There’s a cash bar if you want to further steady your nerves.

The play is directed by film maker and director Kendall McKella, who made his mark with last year’s production of Murder Spells Bingo. The feisty cast is headed by Ramona Rhoades as grandma Rose whose acting career includes a role in a long running American TV series.

Ramona is fresh from an appearance in the Theatre Guild (TGA) production of Ground Hog Day. She is supported by Boris Bishop, Efrain Mezam, Nynoschka Gasnel, Desiree Chan, Chris Matinez. Mike Mapp and Lourdes Quijada, who is also the play’s producer.

Reservations

The performance starts at 7.30 prompt. The cost for an entertaining evening and dining in good company is $30 members and $40 non-members. To reserve call 6619-6890 or email clubcanadaplu@gmail.com by July17.

Proceeds go to the staging of the Foundation’s annual Carols by Candlelight Charity Concert which this year will be raising money for equipment to diagnose hearing problems in young patients in the Hospital Del Nino.