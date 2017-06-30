Eat, Drink and be Murdered

Posted on June 30, 2017 in Panama

The Entertainment Scene with  Margot Thomas.

TAKE TWO intermarried feuding  Irish  families at a dinner party celebrating the 80th birthday of the rich matriarch who owns a distillery and  holds the secret to a best selling whiskey  and you have the makings of a deadly Irish stew,

All  the head-table guests have one thing in common -the desire to get hold of the  secret and the  family business.

You can join the party, discover the secret  and help  figure out who did the inevitable dirty deed, at the  CanadaPLUS Foundation Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre presentation of Eat Drink and be Murdered on Monday -Wednesday July24-25-26 at the Las Americas Golden Tower Hotel.

It’s the seventh in a series served up by the CanadaPLUS Foundation which has  an unbroken success record of great entertainment  spiced up with fine dining, and  wine to prep you for what’s to come.  There’s a cash bar if you want to further steady your nerves.

The play is directed by film maker and  director  Kendall McKella, who made his mark with last year’s production of  Murder Spells Bingo.  The feisty cast is headed by Ramona  Rhoades as grandma Rose whose acting career includes a role in a long running American TV series.

Ramona is fresh from an appearance in the Theatre Guild (TGA) production of Ground Hog Day. She is supported by Boris Bishop,  Efrain Mezam,  Nynoschka  Gasnel, Desiree Chan, Chris Matinez. Mike Mapp and Lourdes Quijada, who is also the play’s producer.

Reservations
The performance starts at 7.30 prompt.  The cost for an entertaining evening and dining in good company is $30 members and $40 non-members. To reserve call 6619-6890 or email clubcanadaplu@gmail.com by July17.

Proceeds go to the staging  of the Foundation’s annual Carols by Candlelight Charity Concert which this year will be raising money for equipment to diagnose hearing problems in young patients in the Hospital Del Nino.

