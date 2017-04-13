Easter exodus green alert

HOSPITALS, health centers, ambulance and emergency services are on green alert across Panama for Easter weekend as scores of thousands of vehicles are set to exit from the capital for the interior to visit family or beaches.

A Joint Task Force of 25,000 Including 29 medical teams on call as part of the 911 system began operations early Thursday morning and Transport Authoriy (ATTT) inspectors were at the Albrook Terminal verifying that buses were in compliance with current regulations,

All weekend operations will be coordinated through a command center (COE) in Aguadulce.

Traffic officers were stationed along the Pan­American Highway from early Thursday to facilitate traffic into the interior with a third lane opened to allow for the increased volume.