Easter exodus green alert

Posted on April 13, 2017 in Panama

HOSPITALS, health centers, ambulance and emergency services are on green alert across Panama for Easter weekend as scores of thousands of vehicles are set to exit from the capital for  the interior to visit family  or beaches.

A Joint Task Force  of 25,000 Including  29 medical teams on call as part of the 911 system  began operations early Thursday morning  and  Transport Authoriy (ATTT) inspectors  were at the Albrook Terminal verifying  that buses  were in compliance with current regulations,

All  weekend operations will be coordinated through a command center  (COE) in Aguadulce.

Traffic officers were stationed along the Pan­American Highway from early Thursday to facilitate traffic into the interior with  a third lane opened to allow for the increased volume.

