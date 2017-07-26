Eased restrictions for Multi-charged ex-security boss

THE FORMER Secretary of the National Security Council who is appealing a five-year jail sentence in one case has been granted “country arrest” in another.

The Criminal Fifth Judge, Enrique Paniza, has lifted the precautionary detention measure of Alejandro Garuz and replaced it with a ban on leaving the country without judicial authorization and the obligation to report on the 15th and 30th of each month.

Garuz was under house arrest during the investigation of scores of millions in overcharges in the purchase of 19 radars from Selex, part of the Italian conglomerate Finmeccanica.

Judge Paniza said that Garuz suffered from poor health and must constantly request permission for his medical and dental appointments and special treatments. “all at this office to get the necessary permits,” said the judge.

The lawyer of Garuz’s lawyer, Cristóbal Arboleda, requested the change of precautionary measure on May 17.

It was opposed by the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s office as the preliminary hearing has not been held and several remedies presented by defense attorneys have not yet been resolved.

Garuz is already favored with a measure of country arrest, in another case: for unauthorized interception of communications by the National Security Council, under the government of Ricardo Martinelli.

In addition, he was sentenced to five years in prison for assaulting the Secretary General of the Union of Journalists, Filemón Medina. The judgment is under appeal.