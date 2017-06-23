Early pain for Marbella gain

Posted on June 23, 2017 in Panama

Dry days ahead
The Marbella sector of the city where a $26.4 million project is underway to upgrade Calle Uruguay and  bring back some of its appeal as a tourist magnet will face four days of intermittent water supply starting Saturday.

The  contract  was awarded  to Constructora Meco. IIt includesthe construction of new sidewalks, improvement of the sewage and rainwater system, cable burial, lights and , street furniture, among other facilities.

The face lift operation will be from 47th Street Bella Vista to Uruguay Street, and must be delivered in 2018.

Meanwhile drinking water supplies will be affected from Saturday June 24  until Tuesday June 27.

