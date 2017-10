OVER a thousand families in Colon will spend Christmas in a new home with the delivery of the first apartments of the Altos de Los Lagos project, a key ingredient of the government’s Urban Renovation plan for the Atlantic coast city.

The Minister of Housing and Territorial Planning, Mario Etchelecu, said that in total the first 1,020 housing solutions will be delivered.

The project, which will provide 5,000 homes, already has 3 200 apartments standing.