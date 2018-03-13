“Dubious” toothpaste pulled from market

A TOOTHPASTE labeled Colgate Üclü Etki has been removed from the market on the orders of The Ministry of Health, through the Directorate of Pharmacies and Drugs

The product is considered to be of dubious origin and according to a Ministry statement from the institution, the product is not registered in the country and does not comply with the labeling standards naming the manufacturing laboratory, the country of origin, and the composition of its ingredients. and is presented in an unidentified language.

The Ministry recommends that the population not buy or use the personal hygiene, item.