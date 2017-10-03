Dubai eyes trade links with Panama

Dubai, UAE: The Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry concluded a delegation visit to Panama on Monday with the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Panamanian Chamber of Commerce, Industry, and Agriculture.

The strategic agreement aims to boost bilateral trade and investment and build bridges between business communities on both sides, says a release issued in Dubai. The MoU signing came during a business forum jointly organised by the two chambers.

“The MoU focused on promoting business opportunities within Panama’s banking and logistics sectors, and cooperating to overcome business challenges with the aim of facilitating more joint ventures.” Said the release.

During the visit, the Dubai delegation also met with Isabel de Saint Malo de Alvarado, Vice President and Minister of Foreign Affairs., top government officials, and local business leaders to discuss ways the two countries can work together

She said Dubai’s world-class infrastructure and strong expertise in logistics and trade, would benefit Panamanian companies, and Panama can learn important lessons from Dubai’s successful efforts to diversify its economy.