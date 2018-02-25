Dubai bound President escapes home pressures

Posted on February 25, 2018 in Panama

Share:Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someoneShare on Google+
Post Views: 36

While Panama’s First Lady rushes to defend her husband against attacks from deputies in the National Assembly president, and civil groups are complaining about delays in naming new Supreme Court judges. President Juan Carlos Varela has escaped the local furor  and headed for the United Arab Emirates

He left on Saturday, February 24 accompanied by three members of his  Cabinet, to promote Panama among Middle East investors. He is following the flight path of his predecessor Ricardo Martinelli who returned with multiple promises, few of them if any,  realized.

While there  Varela will participate in the  Latin America Global Business Forum 2018, as an invitee of the organizers.

He will meet with Sheikh Mohamad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, prime minister of the United Arab Emirates, and the governor of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

He will also have another working meeting with the Emirates Minister of Finance, Saeed Al  Mansoori, and business leaders says a government handout.

Varela traveled with the Vice President and Chancellor  Isabel de Saint Malo de Alvarado; the Minister of Commerce and Industries, Augusto Arosemena; and the Minister of Economy and Finance, Dulcidio De La Guardia.

.

Share:Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someoneShare on Google+

Copyright © 2015 - Newsroom Panama. All Rights Reserverd