Dubai bound President escapes home pressures

While Panama’s First Lady rushes to defend her husband against attacks from deputies in the National Assembly president, and civil groups are complaining about delays in naming new Supreme Court judges. President Juan Carlos Varela has escaped the local furor and headed for the United Arab Emirates

He left on Saturday, February 24 accompanied by three members of his Cabinet, to promote Panama among Middle East investors. He is following the flight path of his predecessor Ricardo Martinelli who returned with multiple promises, few of them if any, realized.

While there Varela will participate in the Latin America Global Business Forum 2018, as an invitee of the organizers.

He will meet with Sheikh Mohamad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, prime minister of the United Arab Emirates, and the governor of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

He will also have another working meeting with the Emirates Minister of Finance, Saeed Al Mansoori, and business leaders says a government handout.

Varela traveled with the Vice President and Chancellor Isabel de Saint Malo de Alvarado; the Minister of Commerce and Industries, Augusto Arosemena; and the Minister of Economy and Finance, Dulcidio De La Guardia.

