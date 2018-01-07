“Dry season” storms flood 1,303 Colon homes

IN WHAT is supposed to be the dry season,1303 houses in Colon were affected by continuing heavy rains on the night of Saturday, January 6 brought on by a cold front on the Atlantic coast. The Civil protection service (Sinaproc) is monitoring several areas for potential landslides.

In its most recent report, the Joint Task Force reported that it rescued over 30 people trapped in flood waters, in houses, buildings and vehicles in four successful operations, while reports of flooded homes continued to be picked up by technical staff, and rescue operations continued through the night and through Sunday.