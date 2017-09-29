You don’t have to be a Canuck for a fun night out

Posted on September 29, 2017 in Panama

By Margot Thomas

YOU don’t have to be  a Canuck(Canadian) to  fill up with turkey and all the trimmings and enjoy a fun night out with  an open wine bar  and live  entertainment including a mini preview of an upcoming musical

The CanadaPLUS Foundation has put out its last call for reservations for the Canadian Thanksgiving  Celebration  next weekend (Saturday, Oct 7).

It  promises to be an evening of fine dining, live entertainment, music and dancing, a chance to go home with  bargain price  goodies like a return flight ticket to Canada, a red carpet theatrical  opening night champagne party, VIP  seats for  Carols by Candlelight, electronic equipment, Gift baskets, Lake Gatun explorations,

The entertainment includes a  soupcon live preview of the upcoming  PANAMA The Musical, written and produced by Canadians, and during dinner sounds and gyrations from the Casbah.

It all comes with an open wine bar and good company and the knowledge that your tax-deductible reservation will go towards staging the Foundation’s annual charity concert, Carols by Candlelight raising funds for special equipment for the Hospital del Nino (Children’s Hospital).

The donation is $65 for members of the former CanadaPLUS Club, and $75 for nonmembers.

To reserve call 6619-6890, or email  foundationcanadaplua@gmail.com. Your tickets will be delivered to your home or office

