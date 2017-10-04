“Doctor” detained in cosmetic treatment death

THE DETENTION of a supposed “doctor” allegedly responsible for the death of a 42- year-old woman Panamanian woman in an illegal aesthetics clinic has been confirmed by an appeals court.

Alpha Samair Santamaría, the wife of a deputy minister,went into a coma during treatment and died six days later on September 29.

The decision was handed down by the Criminal Accusatory System (SPA), Court of Appeals of the in Tuesday Oct 3.

Colombian juan Carlos Eslava and his two “nurses” at the Agua Viva clinic on Via Brasil are said to have no documentation supporting their alleged qualifications are accused of crimes “against life and personal integrity

and against the public faith”, for the illegal exercise of the profession.

The detention of Venezuelan Fabiana Pinto and ColombianDiana Ramírez, the other two involved in the case was overturned but they are banned from leaving the country

Diana Ramírez, it must sign at the public prosecutor’s office every Monday and Friday, Fabiana Pinto s on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Pinto cannot leave Panama province established at the hearing.

Those involved face charges for performing invasive treatments in the clinic without qualifications

The supposed “doctor” of the clinic does not have documentation to prove his alleged medical status an

neither he nor his “nurses” also have the certifications required by the Ministry of Health (Minsa).

During a search of the clinic Minsa found a large amount of expired medicines without health records.

At the hearing, the prosecutor said that Eslava had been convicted od document forgery in Colombia. The Public Ministry is awaiting the results of an autopsy, and the investigation is expected to take six months.