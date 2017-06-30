Disco killing linked to organized crime

Posted on June 30, 2017 in Panama

THE SHOOTING  death of a Calle Uruguay disco owner  on Wednesday  June 28  was  a  hit job linked to organized crime says  National Police Director Omar Pinzon.

Jhonny Chaverra García 46, was gunned down in the Wassup disco with bullets in the head  around 9 pm. A 24-year old barman was hit in the shoulder and is in stable condition in Hospital Santo Tomas.

The hitmen arrived and left by taxi after carrying out  the 20th killing of the month.

Omar Pinzón, director of the National Police, said that everything indicates that this was due to organized crime. He said  the police  have very important information and that the investigation is already in the hands of the Public Ministry. According to a source linked to the investigation, the dead man  was allegedly be linked to illicit affairs. He is reported to have been the owner of two other discos.

