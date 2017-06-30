Disco killing linked to organized crime

THE SHOOTING death of a Calle Uruguay disco owner on Wednesday June 28 was a hit job linked to organized crime says National Police Director Omar Pinzon.

Jhonny Chaverra García 46, was gunned down in the Wassup disco with bullets in the head around 9 pm. A 24-year old barman was hit in the shoulder and is in stable condition in Hospital Santo Tomas.

The hitmen arrived and left by taxi after carrying out the 20th killing of the month.

Omar Pinzón, director of the National Police, said that everything indicates that this was due to organized crime. He said the police have very important information and that the investigation is already in the hands of the Public Ministry. According to a source linked to the investigation, the dead man was allegedly be linked to illicit affairs. He is reported to have been the owner of two other discos.