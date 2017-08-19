Detained ex-VP claims health problems

FORMER Vice President Felipe ‘Pipo’ Virzi who is in preventive detention while under investigation for one of a bunch of corruption cases, is once again trying to return to return to the not inconsiderable comforts of one of his several homes.

When he was previously in detention at the age of 70, one of his many lawyers who had been actively finding ways to stall his calls to justice, persuaded a judge to let him move to his home in Santiago. While there he allegedly committed another crime.

He was back in detention on Thursday, August 17 but within 24 hours was on his way to the Institute of Forensic Medicine and Forensic Sciences (Imelcf), for a medical evaluation, a move assiduously followed by a long list of former high-rolling miscreants already jailed or awaiting trial. Few common offenders who have spent in the La Joya hell hole get the same privilege

Virzi, who is accused of alleged money laundering, had several medical examinations and after about an hour was returned to a transitional cell of the Judicial Investigation Directorate (DIJ), located in Ancón.

Meanwhile, Attorney Alfredo Vallarino insisted that his client should not be detained, because he’s 73, and at all times he has served the summons made by the Attorney General’s Office.

He said the file used in this case has already been incorporated in another. He omitted the dodges used to dodge court dates like a last minute registration for election to a political party post.

Seventh Anti-Corruption Prosecutor, Alexandra Vence, is investigating why $7 million from a Savings Bank loan went to the Financial Pacific brokerage.

Footnote: A 74-year old woman without the financial resources for a highly paid lawyer was recently jailed for five years.