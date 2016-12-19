Deputy’s Christmas ploy debunked

ATTEMPTS by some deputies in particular Katleen Levy, who showed up at a Christmas Food Fair to give the impression that she was responsible for the delivery of $8 hams were knocked on Monday Dec. 19.

In a note addressed to Administration Prosecutor Rigoberto González, the Agricultural Marketing Authority (IMA) clarified that it had not requested the support of any authority to organize the fairs currently being conducted in various communities.

The IMA note was signed by the managing director, Jorge Aquiles Domínguez, and came after Gonzalez questioned the organization of

the events.

González, among other things, asked the IMA if deputies and representatives were required to attend.

“This entity has not authorized the participation of deputies or any other political authority in any of the fairs executed by the IMA,” said Domínguez.