Deputy’s Christmas ploy debunked

Posted on December 19, 2016 in Panama

Deputy tried to take credit for $8 ham sales
Share:Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+Email this to someone
Post Views: 289

ATTEMPTS  by some deputies in particular Katleen Levy, who  showed up at a Christmas Food Fair  to give the impression that she was responsible for the delivery of $8  hams were knocked on Monday Dec. 19.

In a note addressed to Administration Prosecutor Rigoberto González,  the Agricultural Marketing  Authority (IMA) clarified that it had not requested the support of any authority to organize the fairs currently being conducted in various communities.

The IMA note was  signed by the managing director, Jorge Aquiles Domínguez, and came after Gonzalez questioned the organization of

the events.

González, among other things, asked the IMA if deputies and  representatives were required to attend.

“This entity has not authorized the participation of deputies or any other political authority in any of the fairs executed by the IMA,” said Domínguez.

 

Share:Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+Email this to someone

Copyright © 2015 - Newsroom Panama. All Rights Reserverd