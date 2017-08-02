Deputy facing Odebrecht probe hangs tough

PANAMA’S Chamber of Commerce, has added its voice to the expanding chorus of community leaders calling for the removal of Panamenista lawmaker Jorge Alberto Rosas to as President of the National Assembly committee governing Credentials, Regulations, Parliamentary Ethics and Judicial Affairs.

In the opinion of Chamber of Commerce (Cciap) president Inocencio Galindo De Obarrio, president of Cciap, the separation would be “until clarification of the investigation of law firm Rosas & Rosas over its relationship with the

Odebrecht construction company., in which he has been mentioned by his partners. ”

The Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor is investigating more than $2.3 million received by the firm Rosas &

Roses from International Constructora del Sur, linked to Odebrecht bribery.

He said that while Cciap respects the principle of presumption of innocence, the chairmanship of the Credentials committee entails responsibilities ” and because he has been named in a matter under investigation, Deputy Rosas must voluntarily remove himself.

Although to date Rosas has not been formally investigated, it is to be expected that the case will be referred to the Supreme Court of Justice so “the correct position would be to separate from the position,” said Galindo ”

He said that today more than ever it is important that the actions of our deputies, judges and other officials who may be involved to be transparent and independent.

Since July 27 it was known that the Public Prosecutor’s Office is investigating the $2.3 million received by Rosas & Rosas from Constructora Internacional del Sur, a subsidiary of Odebrecht that was used by this construction company to pay bribes abroad.

Multiple voices have been raised against Rosas remaining as president of the Assembly commission alleging that this creates distrust and causes a conflict of interest.

The Credentials Committee is responsible for processing, in the first instance, all the complaints lodged against the President of the Republic and the judges of the Supreme Court.

Two members of the firm Rosas & Rosas, of which the deputy is a major shareholder testified to The Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office that the deputy was the person who handled all the professional relationship with Odebrecht.

On Tuesday he reiterated his position that he would separate from the commission if it comes to evaluating any research concerning Odebrecht.