Deputy in court for child traffic death

A Supreme Court imputation hearing will be held on Friday, Feb. 16 for CD deputy Mario Lazarus, for the traffic death of a 14-year-old girl on December 27 in Colon Province.

Lazarus, a doctor. confessed at the time to leaving the scene of the accident “to get help.” He is charged with the crime against life and personal integrity.

The hearing will be chaired by the Judge of Guarantees, Harry Diaz, and the prosecutor will be the magistrate Ángela Russo, assigned on January 2 by the Plenary of the Supreme Court of Justice after the admission of the case. As a deputy, Lazarus avoids the normal criminal court system.