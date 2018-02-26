Deputy  accused of highway death gets country jail

A CD Lawmaker who hit and killed a 14-year-old girl and left the scene of the accident in Colon on December 27, without giving assistance to the victim, has been placed under “country arrest” by the plenary of Panama’s Supreme Court (CSJ).

The young girl was taken to a local hospital and transferred to the Hospital del Nino, where she died some four hours after the incident.

Mario Lázarus, who is a doctor and is charged with culpable homicide. must report to authorities on the 15th and 30th of each month.

His driving license is suspended and his vehicle has been impounded.