Deputies stall judicial reform discussion

Push to get Assembly to discuss judicial reform

THE YEAR-LONG DELAY in The National Assembly discussion of judicial reforms has produced suspicions of deliberate attempts to delay a bill intended to speed up investigation of major corruption cases.

The concerns, pointing to a perceived attempt at a cover up, have led to the discussion moving up the agenda.

The reforms had been 39th on the agenda, but were moved up to the sixth item on Wednesday Feb.1.

Earlier in the week the deputies managed to find time discuss a violin festival, but not the country’s fragile judicial system.

The reforms are considered a key to helping prosecutors investigate the corruption allegations involving the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht.

Since last week, the Panameñista party has been urging members of the PRD and CD parties to debate the reforms, which have been pending for more than a year.

“For me, it’s suspicious,” said Panameñista Deputy José Luis Varela.

In his view, the Assembly should focus on discussing the reforms because of the timeliness of the Odebrecht investigation.

Independent Deputy Ana Matilde Gomez also urged the discussion to take place.

“As there was a quorum to discuss a cultural project, there is a quorum to discuss other issues such as the

judicial reforms,” she said.