Deputies face tough fight to regain public trust

WITH HIS EYES on the Odebrecht revelations of massive bribery of local politician and administrators, National Assembly President Rubén De León has told returning lawmakers that it will be difficult to regain the confidence of citizens, if no measures are taken to ensure transparency in the country.

De León said that appropriate measures will help restore confidence to Panamanian citizens to see that “it is still possible to believe in politicians and officials appointed to public positions in the state.”

He said that in spite of all the criticism it receives, the Assembly “must safeguard participatory democracy in the country.”

“If we do not act responsibly and if we do not take action to combat corruption, if we do not respect the role of each institution, but at the same time if we do not demand the fulfillment of the responsibilities of those who direct it, I dare to predict that the results will be disastrous,” De León said at the opening of the new legislative session on Monday, January 2.