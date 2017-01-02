Deputies face tough fight to regain public trust

Posted on January 2, 2017 in Panama

Share:Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+Email this to someone
Post Views: 8

 WITH HIS EYES  on the Odebrecht revelations of massive bribery of local politician and administrators, National Assembly President Rubén De León has told returning lawmakers  that it will be difficult to regain the confidence of citizens, if no measures are taken to ensure transparency in the country.

De León said  that appropriate measures will help restore confidence to Panamanian citizens to see that “it is still possible to believe in politicians and officials appointed to public positions in the state.”

He said  that in spite of all the criticism it receives, the Assembly “must safeguard participatory democracy in the country.”

“If we do not act responsibly and if we do not take action to combat corruption, if we do not respect the role of each institution, but at the same time if we do not demand the fulfillment of the responsibilities of those who direct it, I dare to predict that the results will be disastrous,” De León said at the opening of the new legislative session on Monday, January 2.

Share:Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+Email this to someone

Copyright © 2015 - Newsroom Panama. All Rights Reserverd