Deputies denounce  President’s “threats”

OPPOSITION lawmakers of the Cambio Democratico (CD) and Democratic Revolution Party (PRD ) united on Monday, March 12 to denounce what they have termed the “threatening behavior” of the Executive body, “headed by President Juan Carlos Varela and other senior officials of his administration.”

The deputies attribute his aggression to the decision of the Assembly plenary session to not ratifying two candidates designated by the Executive to replace the magistrates Oyden Ortega and José Mejía, in the Supreme Court of. “But we do not understand your decision to attack the deputies Who opposed these designations.” said a statement from the National Assembly, read at a press conference by the Assembly president Yanibel Ábrego, accompanied by deputies Pedro Miguel Gonzalez and Benicio Robinson, secretary general and president of the PRD, and most of members of the CD and PRD caucuses.

Abrego said that the Assembly is willing to seek a solution to the institutional crisis but will not hesitate to defend the independence of the powers of the State.

“The Executive has no constitutional power to determine the conduct of the National Assembly,” said Ábrego.

In its statement, the Legislature makes no mention o of the president opposing the reconfiguration of the Credentials Committee, in order to reduce the majority members of the ruling Panameñista Party that currently has four seats with three for the opposition.

Panammenista deputy Jorge Iván Arrocha, presented a warning of illegality to Judge Abel Zamorano to order Ábrego to cancel any act aimed at dismantling the current commission.

On March 9, in Bocas del Toro, President Varela warned that he will enforce the “authority” of his office to a “small group of deputies” who, according to him, want to create a confrontation.