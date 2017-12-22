Death threats for  disappeared  auditor’s son

Five years after the unsolved disappearance of the man whose investigations first uncovered suspicious activity at the now defunct Financial Pacific (FP) brokerage, his son has again received death threats.

Vernon Ramos, deputy director of Investigations of the Superintendency of the Panama Stock Market, was near the end of an audit of the scandal-plagued company whose founders and staff are currently the targets of multiple criminal investigations.

In the murky background of the company are allegations of a secret “High Spirit” account of ex-president, Ricardo Martinelli, used to manipulate shares of Petaquilla mines on the Toronto and New York Stock markets, a stabbing in Parque Urraca of another investigator, the jailing following a guilty plea of a former supervisor of the disappeared man, and the involvement of over a dozen members of the Martinelli inner circle in a fraudulent loan from the Caja de Ahorros which wound up in FP.

Sabina Ho. wife of the disappeared man said on Telemetro that her son Vernon Michael Ramos has received strong death threats through social networks.

She said the latest threat came through the Instagram platform.

Sabina added that it is the second time that they have been victims of this type of threat and with little response from the authorities will take their own steps to trace the sender

Vernon Ramos left his home in Chanis on the afternoon of November 15, 2012, for a walk. He was dressed in shorts and a sports shirt and has never been seen since. At one time a prisoner in La Joya prison claimed to have knowledge of a murder plot.

The Office of the Prosecutor against Organized Crime reported that it will proceed to investigate the latest threats say local med