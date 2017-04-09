Dead Peace Corps volunteer identified

Posted on April 9, 2017 in Panama

Share:Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+Email this to someone
Post Views: 221

THE US PEACE Corps volunteer whose body was found in a creek  in the Ngabe Buglé district on Saturday April 9, has been identified.

Panama Peace Corps director Sheila Crowley confirmed the death of  24-year-old Cody Oser, a native of Broomfield, Colorado. Cody, 24,

“Cody’s enthusiasm to help others and his ability to solve common problems are some of the reasons he was so loved by his fellow volunteers and the community he worked in,” said Crowley.

He and 46 other  volunteers were sworn in on September 20, 2016 by  US Ambassador John Feely At the ceremony Minister of Agricultural Development Eduardo Enrique Carles praised their efforts  efforts to contribute to improving quality of  life of farm workers and indigenous communities.

 

 

 

Share:Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+Email this to someone

Copyright © 2015 - Newsroom Panama. All Rights Reserverd