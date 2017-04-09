Dead Peace Corps volunteer identified

THE US PEACE Corps volunteer whose body was found in a creek in the Ngabe Buglé district on Saturday April 9, has been identified.

Panama Peace Corps director Sheila Crowley confirmed the death of 24-year-old Cody Oser, a native of Broomfield, Colorado. Cody, 24,

“Cody’s enthusiasm to help others and his ability to solve common problems are some of the reasons he was so loved by his fellow volunteers and the community he worked in,” said Crowley.

He and 46 other volunteers were sworn in on September 20, 2016 by US Ambassador John Feely At the ceremony Minister of Agricultural Development Eduardo Enrique Carles praised their efforts efforts to contribute to improving quality of life of farm workers and indigenous communities.