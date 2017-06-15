Dawn agreement averts Copa pilots strike

A MARATHON 20-hour meeting between the commercial pilots’ union (Unpac) and Copa Airlines ended shortly before dawn on Thursday, June 15, averting a strike by 1000, pilots.

An agreement was reached to sign a collective agreement governing relations between both parties until 2021.

The move ended nine months of negotiation and the strike call, scheduled for later in the day.

If no agreement had been reached, the Ministry of Labor had the power to declare arbitration, which would have extended negotiations for more than three months.

Copa Airlines connects daily to more than 70 destinations in 30 countries and each month moves more than 1.5 million travelers through its hub at Tocumen International Airport

The last proposal that the airline presented to the pilots – who claimed that their wages were some of the lowest in the region – included a wage increase of more than 17%, giving them an hourly rate above $75 reports La Prensa.