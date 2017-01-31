David Viteri again walks free

DAVID VITERI, a former U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) informant who seems to lead a charmed life was acquitted, Tuesday, Jan.31 by a seven woman jury of the attempted murder of three men.

The case was related to an exchange of shots Bruno Mackenzie Jamal Lisandro and Erick Valiente.on March 13, 2009, on Avenida Balboa.

The decision of the jury was announced shortly after 3 a.m.. The hearing had begun at 3:41 p.m. the previous day.

“Justice was done,” Viteri told media, as he left the Second High Court of Justice, where he was met by relatives.

At the trial, Viteri pleaded not guilty to charges brought by the prosecution. His defense called

five witnesses, who gave their versions of the facts related to the investigation.

The hearing was presided over by substitute Magistrate Manuel Mata. Viteri, who had been arrested during a police operation on Nov. 30, 2016 in the Trump Tower in Punta Pacifica, was released immediately.