5.1 magnitude earthquake off the coast of Darien near the town of Jaque.on Sunday, February 18, was felt in the provinces of Panama, Panama West and Coclé.

The quake at 9.55 a.m. was followed by a 4.3 magnitude tremor of 4.3 at 10.14.

The National Civil Protection System Sinaproc) reported that there was no material damage.