US blockade runners off Clinton list

SIX PANAMA COMPANIES and two citizens who broke the US commercial blockade on Cuba during the Fidel Catro years, have been removed from the Clinton List.

The announcement comes from The US Department of the Treasury, through its Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

Removed from the list are Carlos Alfonso González and Alejandro Abood Angelini, and the Companies Colony Trading, Mazper Corp, Seafood of Farallón, S.A., Mariscos de Farallón, S.A., Panoamericana and Shipley Shipping Corp.

The companies were on the list for having infringed the commercial blockade imposed by the United States on Cuba.

US citizens and businesses are prohibited from having business or Financial institutions, within or outside the United States, with the entities included in the Clinton List.

Abood Angelini was arrested in Cuba in October 2001 and charged with alleged bribery in Havana. During his seclusion on the island, then-President Mireya Moscoso sent Letters to Fidel Castro, demanding his release. He returned to Panama two years later.