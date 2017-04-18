CSS doctors join Santo Tomas strikers

SOME 800 doctors from the Social Security Fund (CSS) have joined the indefinite strike launched by specialists and interns at Hospital Santo Tomas (HST) to demand payment of the extra shifts that are owed.

During an extraordinary assembly, on Monday, Apr. 17, the Association of Resident and Internal Physicians of the CSS (AMERI) agreed to take the measure of support and for the more than 600 specialists, residents and interns at Santo Tomás Hospital (HST).

Jossuet Barrios, President of AMERI, reported that after holding a meeting with the authorities of CSS and the Ministry of Health (MINSA) yesterday, an agreement was not reached, but they remain open to dialogue.

“Despite the protest action, they will continue with the hospitalized patients of the scheduled surgeries, and in the emergency rooms,” he said.

Marcel Penna, president of the Association of Medical Specialists of the HST, said that payments are still pending for doctors working in the orthopedic services because they have not received extra shifts in November and December 2016, and January and February this year.

“We know there have been some payments and some partial payments, but it is not enough to order the suspension of the strike , since the internal doctors and residents of the HST are owed 70%,” he said.

During a press conference in the Presidency of the Republic, Minister Mayo said that the CSS has already paid 90%, while in the HST has been canceled 95%.

“It is expected that in less than 48 hours, the money owed to the doctors will be canceled,” he said.

Angel Cedeño, director of the HST, said that 400 appointments are lost per day, so they ask doctors to return to their jobs to provide care.

“They will get paid every penny this week,” he said.