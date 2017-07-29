Cross border protest against people-trafficking

Posted on July 29, 2017 in Panama

PANAMANIANS and Costa Ricans   joined together on  the border between the two countries on  Saturday, July  29   to raise awareness  of the  scourge of  people trafficking.

The demonstration was sparked by the arrest of a trafficker from the Dominion Republic on Friday, and the earlier discovery of two decapitated  bodies  in   the border community of Paso Canoas.

Members of  civil groups  and students from  both countries participated in the  Binational Walk with the support of the International Organization for Migration.

Paso Canoas is the first customs post for thousands of migrants seeking to travel to the United States through Central America, a growing  phenomenon in recent years.

The majority of irregular migrants cross from Panama to Costa Rica by routes, outside the control of the authorities.

The  Dominican  accused of trafficking three Ecuadorian migrants who allegedly paid him to take them to North America.

 

A judge ordered  a six-month pre-trial detention to the unidentified suspect and  the victims were placed under the orders of the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

In the last three years, 150 people have been rescued from trafficking in Panama and more than 14 criminal networks have been dismantled,says Rodrigo García secretary of the National Commission Against People Trafficking .

