Cross border protest against people-trafficking

PANAMANIANS and Costa Ricans joined together on the border between the two countries on Saturday, July 29 to raise awareness of the scourge of people trafficking.

The demonstration was sparked by the arrest of a trafficker from the Dominion Republic on Friday, and the earlier discovery of two decapitated bodies in the border community of Paso Canoas.

Members of civil groups and students from both countries participated in the Binational Walk with the support of the International Organization for Migration.

Paso Canoas is the first customs post for thousands of migrants seeking to travel to the United States through Central America, a growing phenomenon in recent years.

The majority of irregular migrants cross from Panama to Costa Rica by routes, outside the control of the authorities.

The Dominican accused of trafficking three Ecuadorian migrants who allegedly paid him to take them to North America.

A judge ordered a six-month pre-trial detention to the unidentified suspect and the victims were placed under the orders of the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

In the last three years, 150 people have been rescued from trafficking in Panama and more than 14 criminal networks have been dismantled,says Rodrigo García secretary of the National Commission Against People Trafficking .