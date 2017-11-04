Crisis team checking source of water supply stain

AN INTERDISCIPLINARY team spent Saturday morning in Herrera checking the origin of the whitish coloring that forced authorities to ban, the use of water from a regional water plant for human consumption.

Leysi de Saavedra, regional director of the Water and Sewage Authority (Idaan) for Herrera, said that officials from the Ministry of Environment, Governance, National Civil Protection System (Sinaproc), and other institutions, are monitoring the intake of the water treatment plant.

“It has not yet been possible to define from what specific point the stain emanates”, said the official. Results of tests of the samples sent to a laboratory in the capital city will not be until Sunday, November 5.

However, he said that although the Parita water treatment plant has resumed production, the water can only be used for household chores and personal hygiene.

in addition to bottled water the delivery of drinking water has been arranged through tank cars, which are filled at the Chitré plant.