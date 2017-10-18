Crackdown on pirate buses expands

AS DRIVERS of Diablos Rojos and Verdes style buses, (second hand US school vehicles ) continued to denounce the crackdown on their unlicensed activities Transport Authority (ATTT) inspectors and National Police continued to apply the new regulations introduced by Executive Decree on Monday Oct. 16.

By noon on Wednesday, eight vehicles without operating licenses were towed. Under the new rules, the drivers will also face a $1,000 fine and six month’s license suspension for the first offense.

A second offense would see a $2,500 fine and 12 month’s license suspension. Slow learners would be hit with a $5,000 fine and loss of license for a third offense.

The passengers on the ticketed buses were transferred to Metro Buses to take them to their destinations.

Several of the towed vehicles were on the list of those who had been compensated with at least $25,000 by the government or were in breach of Traffic Regulations, in matters of security and with outstanding fines.