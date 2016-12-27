Costa Rica bullfights under pressure

THE TRADITIONAL Zapote Festival in Costa Rica kicked off on DEC 25 with Tico-style bullfights the main event, despite increasing disapproval of the practice.

A survey by the National University’s Institute for Social Studies (IDESPO) released earlier this month found that nearly half of respondents would favor a ban on bullfights in Costa Rica. Results showed a polarized population: 46.4 percent of respondents said they would support a ban, while 50.1 percent disagreed reports the Tico Times.

The investigation did not question people about the reasons for their answers. However, researchers concluded that supporters consider bullfights a Costa Rican tradition and don’t think they violate animal rights, while those who oppose the bullfights tend to consider them just another form of animal abuse. IDESPO conducted its survey of 800 people, with a margin of error of 3.5 percent.

Animal rights advocates have staged public demonstrations in front of the Zapote bullring in recent years, asking people to stop attending the shows and asking government officials for a ban on them.

Last year, demonstrators from five groups under the umbrella name “Coordinated Group for Animal Liberation” gathered in front of the bullring’s box offices. The group chanted slogans and displayed banners with messages about the suffering bulls go through before, during and after the fights.

People who oppose Tico-style bullfights claim flank straps are tightened around the bull’s body and near their genitalia to encourage bucking