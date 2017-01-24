Corruption prosecutor investigating 17 Odebrecht bribery suspects

Posted on January 24, 2017 in Panama

Kenia Porcell makes the probe announcement
PANAMA’S  Attorney General, Kenia Porcell   announced on Tuesday, Jan.24, that 17 people linked to the $59 million paid to Panama officials by Odebrecht and  laundered through Swiss  banks   were expected to appear before the anticorruption prosecutor “in the coming hours.”

Porcell ­ who did not specify names ­ detailed that they include three ex­officials of the

government, 13 entrepreneurs ­, eight Panamanians and five foreigners ­ and the private banking officer of a bank.

Mario Martinelli

The list includes the two sons of ex-president Ricardo Martinelli, and his brother Mario.

Members of the DIJ went to the residence of Mario Martinelli Tuesday but did not locate him.

José Nelson Brando, a lawyer for Martinelli, said that his client was not home, but he said

Martinelli is in the country and will appear voluntarily.

Brando asked prosecutors to give him a date when his client could be questioned

