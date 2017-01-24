Corruption prosecutor investigating 17 Odebrecht bribery suspects

PANAMA’S Attorney General, Kenia Porcell announced on Tuesday, Jan.24, that 17 people linked to the $59 million paid to Panama officials by Odebrecht and laundered through Swiss banks were expected to appear before the anticorruption prosecutor “in the coming hours.”

Porcell ­ who did not specify names ­ detailed that they include three ex­officials of the

government, 13 entrepreneurs ­, eight Panamanians and five foreigners ­ and the private banking officer of a bank.

The list includes the two sons of ex-president Ricardo Martinelli, and his brother Mario.

Members of the DIJ went to the residence of Mario Martinelli Tuesday but did not locate him.

José Nelson Brando, a lawyer for Martinelli, said that his client was not home, but he said

Martinelli is in the country and will appear voluntarily.

Brando asked prosecutors to give him a date when his client could be questioned