CORRECTION: Wrong snake blamed

An observant reader noticed that in a July 23 posting Newsroom used an incorrect photo when reporting a death from a snake bite in a story headlined: “Snake kills 16-year-old girl.”

The reader wrote : “Newsroom Panama used a photograph of a harmless, non-poisonous species of snake (Pseudoboa neuwiedi, family Colubridae )

… Unless the girl’s death was from an over-reaction (e.g., anaphylactic shock) of her own immune system, the bite could not have come from the snake species pictured. It had to have resulted from the bite of either a pit-viper or a coral snake.