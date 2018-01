OVER 2,000 National Police uncovered firearms, knives, drugs and liquor during a search of the Nueva Esperanza prison in the province of Colón on Wednesday, January !7.

They also found homemade metal instruments, cigarettes, cell phones, scissors and cash.

Alonso Vega Pino, deputy director of the National Police, said that the search was part of operations carried out every year to remove items s that could cause injury to the inmates.