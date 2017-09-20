Copa flights affected by Hurricane Maria

Hurricane Maria cancels Copa flights

HURRICANE MARIA forced Copa Airlines to cancel flights to Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic on Wednesday, September 20 and Thursday, September 21,

Operations are suspended.

to and from San Juan (Puerto Rico), and to and from Santo Domingo and Punta Cana (Dominican Republic), because

“Copa Airlines will take steps to enable passengers, whose itineraries are affected, to reach their final destinations as soon as possible, “said a company statement.

The company announced that it is offering several alternatives to passenge

rs. Among these, the

reimbursement, without penalty, to those whose flights have been canceled.